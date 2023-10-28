Creators of 20th Century Studios’ “Quiz Lady” Attend the Film’s Premiere

The premiere for 20th Century Studios’ Quiz Lady, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh about a dysfunctional family and the game show which just might be the key to their salvation, took place in Los Angeles earlier this evening.

Director Jessica Yu and screenwriter/producer Jen D’Angelo attended the screening in partnership with AFI at the El Capitan Theater.

In Quiz Lady , a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

The movie, which also stars: Jason Schwartzman Holland Taylor Tony Hale Will Ferrell

The film is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Sandra Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as executive producers.

Additionally, two new featurettes for the film have been released. You can see both of them below: