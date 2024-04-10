D23 Brazil Dates Announced Taking Place November 2024

The dates for D23 Brazil have been revealed. This convention will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in November of this year.

What's Happening:

D23 has announced the dates for its convention taking place in Brazil.

D23 Brazil will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, and take place on November 8 through 10, 2024.

Although many details are not given, here is what is on the official website

A reminder that D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be taking place in Anaheim, California, August 9 through 11, 2024.

