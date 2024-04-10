D23 Brazil Dates Announced Taking Place November 2024

by |
Tags: ,

The dates for D23 Brazil have been revealed. This convention will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, in November of this year.

What's Happening:

  • D23 has announced the dates for its convention taking place in Brazil.
  • D23 Brazil will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, and take place on November 8 through 10, 2024.
  • Although many details are not given, here is what is on the official website: "From November 8 to 10, the Transamérica Expo Center in São Paulo will host D23 Brasil – A Disney Experience. Get ready to live unforgettable moments with panels full of news, interactive attractions, exclusive products, and much more."
  • A reminder that D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be taking place in Anaheim, California, August 9 through 11, 2024.

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy