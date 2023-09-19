D23 Gold Member Advanced Screenings for “The Creator” Taking Place September 26th

D23 Gold Members are invited to see an advanced screening of the movie The Creator. There are five different cities available for this advanced screening, taking place on September 26th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members are invited to see an advanced screening of the movie The Creator.

This special screening experience will take place nationwide in five different cities.

All screenings will take place on September 26th, 2023.

Click here

Cities and Times:

Chicago, IL 07:00 PM CT

Los Angeles, CA 07:30 PM PT

New York, NY 07:00 PM ET

Orlando, FL 07:00 PM ET

San Francisco, CA 07:00 PM PT

About The Creator:

The Creator follows Joshua (John David Washington, Tenet), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan, Marvel Eternals

follows Joshua (John David Washington, Tenet), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan, Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

Notes:

D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to one (1) guest.

Each attendee must have a ticket in their possession for entry.

There are a limited number of tickets available. D23 Members must log in by using their D23.com

Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a Guest 18 years of age or older to attend this D23 event.

Ticketed Members and guests who do not attend the event forfeit their place, as well as all experiences, benefits, and gifts associated with the event.

D23 Members must be present or guests will not gain admittance to the event.

Video or audio recording of any kind will not be permitted during the presentation and screening.

Canceling a Complimentary Event Ticket Reservation:

If your plans change, please cancel your complimentary event ticket reservation as soon as possible to provide others the opportunity to attend.

To cancel a complimentary event ticket reservation, please email [email protected] or call us during normal business hours (Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST) at (855) 323-5973 and submit your cancellation no later than 24 hours before the scheduled start time of the reserved event.

If your valid cancellation notice (i.e., provided at least 24 hours before the scheduled start time of the reserved event) falls outside of the normal business hours noted above, then you must submit your cancellation via email at [email protected].

Such cancellation will cancel all complimentary ticket(s) reserved by you for the event, as applicable.

Failure to attend the complimentary event and failure to cancel such complimentary event ticket reservation at least 24 hours before the scheduled start time of the reserved event will result in a “no show” .

Complimentary Event Ticket Reservation No Shows: