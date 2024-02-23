Five Cast Members Join Dan Fogelman’s Untitled Hulu Drama Series

A number of new cast members have joined Dan Fogelman’s upcoming Hulu drama series, including This Is Us alum Gerald McRaney, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Gerald McRaney, who played the beloved Dr. K on the NBC family show, has been tapped for a recurring role on the untitled series, headlined by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

star Sterling K. Brown. Also joining the series as a regular is Nicole Brydon Bloom ( We Were The Lucky Ones ), who will star opposite Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi.

), who will star opposite Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi. Jon Beavers (Bel-Air), Charlie Evans ( Freeform Everything’s Gonna Be Okay) and Krys Marshall (For All Mankind) have also joined the cast in recurring roles.

The premise of Fogelman’s new drama has not been revealed but it is believed to revolve around the President (Marsden) and his Secret Service detail led by Brown’s character.

McRaney will portray Kane, the father of President (Marsden), a captain of industry and kingmaker.

Bloom will play Jane, a young secret service agent who considers Brown’s character a mentor/father-figure.

Beavers is Billy, a fellow secret service agent on the President’s detail and one of Sterling K. Brown character’s best friends.

Marshall will play Agent Robinson, a lead secret service agent and professional rival of Sterling K. Brown’s character.

Evans will portray Jeremy, the President’s son, a thinker and dreamer who does not think much of his father’s political career and motivations.

As previously revealed, Nicholson’s character is a political force/power player behind the scenes, while Shahi plays a therapist to those in power with secrets of her own.

The series, produced by 20th Television, is executive produced by Fogelman, Brown, Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Steve Beers.