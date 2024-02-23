Five Cast Members Join Dan Fogelman’s Untitled Hulu Drama Series

A number of new cast members have joined Dan Fogelman’s upcoming Hulu drama series, including This Is Us alum Gerald McRaney, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Gerald McRaney, who played the beloved Dr. K on the NBC family show, has been tapped for a recurring role on the untitled series, headlined by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.
- Also joining the series as a regular is Nicole Brydon Bloom (We Were The Lucky Ones), who will star opposite Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson and Sarah Shahi.
- Jon Beavers (Bel-Air), Charlie Evans (Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay) and Krys Marshall (For All Mankind) have also joined the cast in recurring roles.
- The premise of Fogelman’s new drama has not been revealed but it is believed to revolve around the President (Marsden) and his Secret Service detail led by Brown’s character.
- McRaney will portray Kane, the father of President (Marsden), a captain of industry and kingmaker.
- Bloom will play Jane, a young secret service agent who considers Brown’s character a mentor/father-figure.
- Beavers is Billy, a fellow secret service agent on the President’s detail and one of Sterling K. Brown character’s best friends.
- Marshall will play Agent Robinson, a lead secret service agent and professional rival of Sterling K. Brown’s character.
- Evans will portray Jeremy, the President’s son, a thinker and dreamer who does not think much of his father’s political career and motivations.
- As previously revealed, Nicholson’s character is a political force/power player behind the scenes, while Shahi plays a therapist to those in power with secrets of her own.
- The series, produced by 20th Television, is executive produced by Fogelman, Brown, Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Steve Beers.
