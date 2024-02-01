Date Announcement and First Look Images for Hulu Original Series “Davey & Jonesie’s Locker”

Hulu has released the date announcement and first look images to their original series Davey & Jonesie's Locker.

Hulu has revealed a first look at upcoming Original series Davey & Jonesie's Locker

, a coming-of-age teen comedy that finds eccentric besties Davey and Jonesie yanked through the multiverse via, you guessed it, their locker. The gleefully offbeat series will premiere Friday, March 22, only on Hulu.

Davey & Jonesie's Locker Synopsis:

The original series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence.

So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favor of new horizons.

But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates.

Fortunately, these audacious and creative besties are ready to make the most of this vacation from reality by leaving their mark on every universe they visit…even if it means choosing interdimensional chaos while they’re at it. Worth it for the vibes.

Cast:

Veronika Slowikowska

Jaelynn Thora Brooks

Dan Beirne

Emily Piggford

Nikko Angelo Hinayo

Erika Swayze

Sydney Topliffe

Kevin Osea,

Alexa Yaphe

Parker Lauzon

Evany Rosen

James Hartnett

Credits:

This series is produced in association with Hulu and Prime Video with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund.

Production credits for the series include Executive Producers Mark J.W. Bishop, Matt Hornburg, Diane Rankin, Carrie Paupst Shaughnessy, A.J. Trauth, and Evany Rosen who serves as showrunner as well; Co-Executive Producers are Donna Luke and writer Stephanie Kaliner.

Blue Ant Studios' rights division holds international rights.