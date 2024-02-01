Date Announcement and First Look Images for Season 2 of Hulu Original Series “Extraordinary”

Hulu has released first look images and the premiere date for Season 2 of Extraordinary.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has released first look images for the highly anticipated second season of the critically-acclaimed comedy Extraordinary .

. The Original series will premiere on Wednesday, March 6, only on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

Extraordinary Synopsis:

Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrolls as a client at the power clinic.

Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either.

Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof.

It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for.

Cast:

Máiréad Tyers

Sofia Oxenham

Bilal Hasna

Luke Rollason

Siobhán McSweeney

Robbie Gee

Julian Barrett

Rosa Robson

Kwaku Mills

Derek Jacobi

Credits:

Written by series creator Emma Moran, and directed by Toby MacDonald and Jennifer Sheridan, Extraordinary is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films, the production company behind Killing Eve .

is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films, the production company behind . Charles Dawson, Johanna Devereaux and Emma Moran also serve as executive producers.

Charlie Palmer is Series Producer with Abíólá Rufai-Awójídé as Producer.