David Beckham’s Studio 99 and Fulwell 73 Team Up for Documentary On Galácticos

What’s Happening:
- David Beckham is now preparing an ESPN documentary about the Galácticos.
- Beckham’s Studio 99 is teaming up with Fulwell 73 for the new project. Although it has not officially been greenlit by ESPN, they are getting ready for production.
- This will spotlight one of sports most iconic teams, and the documentary has “echoes of ESPN series The Last Dance, which won acclaim for its depiction of Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls.”
- The so-called Galácticos were assembled by Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid president. He had a mission to sign superstar footballers from the best leagues around the world.
- Madrid broke the world record for transfers five times by signing Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale across two Galácticos eras.
- During the first two eras in 2000 and 2006, when Pérez was president, the team included Beckham, Ronaldo Nazári, Figo, Zidane, Roberto Carlos, and Raúl.