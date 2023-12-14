“Deadpool 3” Voted as 2024’s Top Pick in Fandango’s Annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey

Fandango‘s list of most-anticipated wide-release movies in 2024 have been released. Deadpool 3 has made its mark as being the most anticipated film for 2024.
What's Happening:
- There are many good movies that are set to come out in 2024, and Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey has been released.
- Seeing the number one spot on the chart is Deadpool 3.
- Not only did they make the top of the chart for movies in general but made their mark in other categories including Most Anticipated Heroes and Most Anticipated Superhero Movies.
- Fandango surveyed 8,000 ticket buyers about the films that they are most looking forward to.
Among the findings in Fandango’s annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey:
- 88% of ticket-buyers plan to see multiple movies in theaters in 2024
- 81% are more excited to go to the movies in 2024 than in 2023
- 80% feel that the moviegoing experience cannot be recreated at home
- 71% plan to see movies in a premium format in 2024 (i.e. IMAX, Dolby, etc.)
- 68% plan to watch multiple movies in IMAX and other premium large-screen formats in 2024
Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey:
2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films:
- Deadpool 3
- Beetlejuice 2
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Dune: Part Two
- Venom 3
- Despicable Me 4
- Inside Out 2
- Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
- Gladiator 2
- A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated Heroes:
- Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
- Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3
- Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4
- Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3
- Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4
Most Anticipated Villains:
- Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2
- Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
- Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux
- The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One
- Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two
Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies:
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Dune: Part Two
- Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim
- Gladiator 2
- A Quiet Place: Day One
Most Anticipated Family Movies:
- Despicable Me 4
- Inside Out 2
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- Mufasa: The Lion King
- Garfield
Most Anticipated Comedies:
- Beetlejuice 2
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Bad Boys 4
- Mean Girls
- Wicked Part 1
Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen:
- Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux
- Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2
- Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1
- Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie
- Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2
Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:
- Deadpool 3
- Venom 3
- Joker: Folie à Deux
- Transformers One
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers:
- Beetlejuice 2
- Alien: Romulus
- Nosferatu
- Twisters
- The Watchers
Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres:
- Action/Adventure
- Comedy
- Superhero/Comic Book
- Drama
- Animated/Family