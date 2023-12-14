“Deadpool 3” Voted as 2024’s Top Pick in Fandango’s Annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey

Fandango‘s list of most-anticipated wide-release movies in 2024 have been released. Deadpool 3 has made its mark as being the most anticipated film for 2024.

What's Happening:

There are many good movies that are set to come out in 2024, and Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey has been released.

Seeing the number one spot on the chart is Deadpool 3 .

. Not only did they make the top of the chart for movies in general but made their mark in other categories including Most Anticipated Heroes and Most Anticipated Superhero Movies.

Fandango surveyed 8,000 ticket buyers about the films that they are most looking forward to.

Among the findings in Fandango’s annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey:

88% of ticket-buyers plan to see multiple movies in theaters in 2024

81% are more excited to go to the movies in 2024 than in 2023

80% feel that the moviegoing experience cannot be recreated at home

71% plan to see movies in a premium format in 2024 (i.e. IMAX, Dolby, etc.)

68% plan to watch multiple movies in IMAX and other premium large-screen formats in 2024

Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey:

2024’s Most Anticipated Wide-Release Films:

Deadpool 3

Beetlejuice 2

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dune: Part Two

Venom 3

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Gladiator 2

A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated Heroes:

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3

Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3

Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

Most Anticipated Villains:

Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie à Deux

The Aliens from A Quiet Place: Day One

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movies:

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dune: Part Two

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Gladiator 2

A Quiet Place: Day One

Most Anticipated Family Movies:

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Kung Fu Panda 4

Mufasa: The Lion King

Garfield

Most Anticipated Comedies:

Beetlejuice 2

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Bad Boys 4

Mean Girls

Wicked Part 1

Most Anticipated New Performances on the Big Screen:

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1

Chris Pratt as Garfield’ in the new Garfield Movie

Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:

Deadpool 3

Venom 3

Joker: Folie à Deux

Transformers One

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Most Anticipated Horror/Suspense/Thrillers:

Beetlejuice 2

Alien: Romulus

Nosferatu

Twisters

The Watchers

Most Anticipated Theatrical Genres: