Deadpool Kicks Off New Comic Series with Explosive Trailer

Just ahead of the character’s highly anticipated return to the big screen, Deadpool’s new solo ongoing comic series hits stands today. Marvel has shared a trailer for the new series.

Written by Cody Ziglar, known for his acclaimed work on “Miles Morales: Spider-Man,” and drawn by Rogê Antônio, the artist behind some of Venom and Carnage’s bloodiest recent adventures, “Deadpool #1″ launches Marvel’s most iconic mercenary into an explosive new age jam-packed with Wade Wilson’s unique style of violence and lunacy, along with a heavy dose of deadly family drama.

Targeted by a brand-new archenemy named Death Grip—who may very well live up to his name—Wade finds himself reunited with his daughter Ellie.

It’s the father/daughter duo the Marvel Universe isn’t ready for… and if Death Grip has his way, it’ll only lead to heartbreak.

Fans can get a fresh look at the new series in the explosive “Deadpool #1″ trailer, featuring never-before-seen interior artwork, below:

Check out the full “Deadpool #1″ cover by Taurin Clarke below:

What they’re saying: