Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Retiring from the Character

Rob Liefeld, comic writer and co-creator of the wildly popular character known as Deadpool, has announced he will be retiring from the character.
- Liefeld made the announcement of his “retirement” from the character on X, saying:
- “I am retiring from Deadpool. It’s official. Yup, after 33 years of not only introducing Deadpool but chronicling many of his most popular adventures it’s time for the Deadpool Daddy to say farewell.”
- Liefeld went on to tease an upcoming Deadpool story, which will be his last:
- “I’ll finish this one last Deadpool story, and trust me, it’s a wild one, and call it a collaboration for the ages. It’ll be fun!”
- Check out his full post below:
- Liefeld, along with writer Fabian Nicieza, introduced Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool) to the Marvel Universe in “New Mutants #98″ back in 1991.
- Several other writers have created “Deadpool” comics over the years, including:
- Kelly Thompson
- Alyssa Wong
- Joe Kelly
- Skottie Young
- Christopher Hastings
- And more
- Of course, Deadpool has also become wildly popular thanks to his portrayal on the big screen by Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
- The character will finally make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26.