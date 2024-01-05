Details, Interior Art Revealed for 5 Free Comic Book Day Marvel and Star Wars Titles

On May 4, celebrate Free Comic Book Day at your local comic shop by taking thrilling first steps into Marvel’s most anticipated title launches, storylines, and the next monumental crossover event – “Blood Hunt.”

It’s one of the biggest days for the comic book industry, and this year, Marvel has whipped up something for every comic book fan plus exciting entry points for newcomers across a record five Free Comic Book Day titles.

In "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt/X-Men #1," the long night arrives! Take your first bite of this upcoming saga from writer Jed MacKay that sees the vampires of the Marvel Universe step out of the shadows and plunge the world into darkness.

the long night arrives! Take your first bite of this upcoming saga from writer Jed MacKay that sees the vampires of the Marvel Universe step out of the shadows and plunge the world into darkness. Starring the Avengers, Moon Knight Blade

Written by Gail Simone and drawn by David Marquez, this story follows Jubilee on a journey to where it all began and is packed with jaw-dropping hints at the X-Men’s post-Krakoa landscape.

In "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1," see the start of the next ongoing series set in the Marvel's new Ultimate line!

see the start of the next ongoing series set in the Marvel’s new Ultimate line! By the time it comes out, readers will have met the new Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and the new Ultimate X-Men.

Now, a new team of “Ultimate” heroes emerge to help put this twisted universe on track towards a hopeful future in a story by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. "Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1″ will also set up the return of Norman Osborn as Green Goblin, a storyline coming soon to Zeb Wells’ Amazing Spider-Man run; and a special preview of Al Ewing’s next mind-bending arc of Venom!

For the second year in a row, Marvel proudly spotlight creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities in “Free Comic Book Day: Marvel’s Voices.”

Collecting acclaimed stories from last year’s Marvel’s Voices one-shots including Marvel’s Voices: Avengers, Marvel’s Voices: X-Men, and Marvel’s Voices: Spider-Verse, experience various corners of the Marvel Universe and see firsthand how it truly represents the world outside your window.

“Free Comic Book Day: Marvel’s Voices” will also contain essays about Marvel history, creator interviews, and an all-new story starring the breakout spider-hero from last year’s Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse film – Spider-Man India! Over the years, Marvel’s Voices has evolved from a podcast to a year-long publishing program that illustrates the richness and breadth of the Marvel Comics mythos.

And for the first time ever and fitting for May the 4, Marvel is proud to offer "Free Comic Book Day: Star Wars /Darth Vader #1″ which explores the exciting storytelling coming to the galaxy far, far away.

which explores the exciting storytelling coming to the galaxy far, far away. In addition, Marvel is happy provide the perfect first comic for young readers with a new installment of the mega popular “Free Comic Book Day: Spidey & His Amazing Friends.”

"Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt/X-Men #1″

Written by JED MacKAY & GAIL SIMONE

Art by SARA PICHELLI & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by KAEL NGU

Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer’s major crossover event starring the Avengers –”Blood Hunt!” And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

"Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man/The Ultimate Universe #1″

Written by ZEB WELLS & DENIZ CAMP

Art by RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Just weeks ahead of “Amazing Spider-Man #50,” get the first taste of the return of the Goblin! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn’t end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!

"Free Comic Book Day 2024: Marvel’s Voices #1″

Written by NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE

Art by TADAM GYADU & MORE

Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL’S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING SPIDER-MAN INDIA!

Discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens. All this and more awaits in a special edition of MARVEL’S VOICES! Plus, return to Earth-50101 – the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man of Mumbai – for a new pulse-pounding adventure by celebrated writer Nikesh Shukla and artist Tadam Gyadu!

"Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars/Darth Vader #1″

Written by CHARLES SOUL

Penciled by IBRIAM ROBERSON & RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Are there Rebel survivors stranded on Hoth? Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca mount a dangerous rescue mission to Echo

Darth Vader employes a surprise character from the past to help him find Luke Skywalker. But Sabé, former handmaiden of Padmé Amidala is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an Imperial Commander, Sabé has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the Dark Lord’s plans to remove Palpatine from power?

"Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spidey & His Amazing Friends #1