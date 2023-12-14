“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2024” Adds Post Malone, Ivy Queen and Newjeans to the Lineup

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 have added some more artists to their lineup this year.

What’s Happening:

ABC Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will extend around the world with its first-ever performance in South Korea, featuring a performance by K-Pop group NewJeans.

will extend around the world with its first-ever performance in South Korea, featuring a performance by K-Pop group NewJeans. Post Malone will rock the stage from the brand-new Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas; and from the balmy Caribbean, Ivy Queen’s reggaeton will thrill fans on the island of Puerto Rico.

Additional performers will be announced soon.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will air Sunday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Performers Highlights:

Referred to as the “Queen of Reggaeton” and one of the genre’s pioneers, Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen will perform from the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile.

2023 Billboard Music Award-winning K-Pop group NewJeans will perform “Super Shy” and “ETA.”

Award-winning best selling artist Post Malone, who has sold over 80 million records and earned numerous awards including 10 Billboard Music Awards, will perform “Chemical” from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

As Previously Announced:

In his 19th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown with co-host and global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.

Emmy Award-winning television personality Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities, which will feature a chart-topping roster of groundbreaking artists and multihyphenates: Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Multi Talented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres will co-host the new year celebration in the Atlantic Time zone (11 p.m. EST) from Puerto Rico’s premier entertainment destination, providing exceptional cultural offerings in dining, art, music and technology.

About Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023: