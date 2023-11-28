“Die Hard” Back in Theaters December 8th

Fans of Die Hard will get the chance to see it back on the big screen December 8.
What’s Happening:
- Die Hard will be back in theaters December 8 and tickets are now on sale.
- Click here to purchase tickets.
- This film was originally released on July 22, 1988, and is rated R.
Die Hard Synopsis:
- New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve.
- He joins her at a holiday party in the headquarters of the Japanese-owned business she works for.
- But the festivities are interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the exclusive high-rise, and everyone in it.
- Very soon McClane realizes that there's no one to save the hostages — but him.