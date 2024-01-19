Searchlight’s “Poor Things” Top Among Walt Disney Company’s Nearly Two Dozen BAFTA Nominations

by
Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things, leads the pack as The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 23 nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 23 nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024, making TWDC the most nominated studio this year.
  • Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things was the second highest nominated film with 11 nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, and Leading Actress for Emma Stone,
  • All of Us Strangers successfully came away with 6 nominations, including Outstanding British Film, Director, Supporting Actress for Claire Foy, and Supporting Actor for Paul Mescal.
  • Rye Lane continued Searchlight’s success with 2 nominations for Outstanding British Film and Leading Actress for Vivian Oparah.
  • The Creator and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 both received nominations for Special Visual Effects while Pixar’s Elemental received a nomination for Animated Film.
  • National Geographic’s Bobi Wine: The People’s President received a nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.
  • A complete list of all TWDC nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards can be found below.

POOR THINGS (Searchlight)

  • Best Film – Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
  • Outstanding British Film – Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
  • Adapted Screenplay – Tony McNamara
  • Leading Actress – Emma Stone
  • Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
  • Costume Design – Holly Waddington
  • Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
  • Make-Up & Hair – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
  • Original Score – Jerskin Fendrix
  • Production Design – Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek
  • Special Visual Effects – Simon Hughes

ALL OF US STRANGERS (Searchlight)

  • Outstanding British Film – Andrew Haigh
  • Director – Andrew Haigh
  • Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Haigh
  • Supporting Actress – Claire Foy
  • Supporting Actor – Paul Mescal
  • Casting – Kahleen Crawford

RYE LANE (Searchlight)

  • Outstanding British Film –  Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
  • Leading Actress – Vivian Oparah

THE CREATOR (20th Century Studios)

  • Special Visual Effects – Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper

ELEMENTAL (Pixar)

  • Animated Film – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (Marvel Studios)

  • Special Visual Effects – Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT (National Geographic)

  • Outstanding Debut by a British Writer – Director or Producer, Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
