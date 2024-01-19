Searchlight’s “Poor Things” Top Among Walt Disney Company’s Nearly Two Dozen BAFTA Nominations

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things, leads the pack as The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 23 nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has received a total of 23 nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024, making TWDC the most nominated studio this year.
- Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things was the second highest nominated film with 11 nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, and Leading Actress for Emma Stone,
- All of Us Strangers successfully came away with 6 nominations, including Outstanding British Film, Director, Supporting Actress for Claire Foy, and Supporting Actor for Paul Mescal.
- Rye Lane continued Searchlight’s success with 2 nominations for Outstanding British Film and Leading Actress for Vivian Oparah.
- The Creator and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 both received nominations for Special Visual Effects while Pixar’s Elemental received a nomination for Animated Film.
- National Geographic’s Bobi Wine: The People’s President received a nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.
- A complete list of all TWDC nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards can be found below.
POOR THINGS (Searchlight)
- Best Film – Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
- Outstanding British Film – Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
- Adapted Screenplay – Tony McNamara
- Leading Actress – Emma Stone
- Cinematography – Robbie Ryan
- Costume Design – Holly Waddington
- Editing – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- Make-Up & Hair – Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
- Original Score – Jerskin Fendrix
- Production Design – Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek
- Special Visual Effects – Simon Hughes
ALL OF US STRANGERS (Searchlight)
- Outstanding British Film – Andrew Haigh
- Director – Andrew Haigh
- Adapted Screenplay – Andrew Haigh
- Supporting Actress – Claire Foy
- Supporting Actor – Paul Mescal
- Casting – Kahleen Crawford
RYE LANE (Searchlight)
- Outstanding British Film – Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
- Leading Actress – Vivian Oparah
THE CREATOR (20th Century Studios)
- Special Visual Effects – Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper
ELEMENTAL (Pixar)
- Animated Film – Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (Marvel Studios)
- Special Visual Effects – Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams
BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer – Director or Producer, Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
