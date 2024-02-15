Disney and LEGO Reveal New Set Inspired by “Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs”

Today Disney and the LEGO Group revealed the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set. This tribute to the very first Disney Princess character will be available for LEGO Insiders from starting March 1.

Today the LEGO Group unveils the enchanting LEGO|Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set, a tribute to the very first Disney Princess character.

This quaint forest cottage meticulously recreates the memorable details from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, now in brick form.

Based on the original 1937 Disney Animation film, this 2,228-piece set contains 10 minifigures, including Snow White, the Seven Dwarfs, the Prince, the Queen with the red apple, as well as accompanying animal friends.

A wishing well featuring a dove is also included, along with the glass box, depicting Snow White’s awakening.

Nestled deep in the enchanted forest, the iconic cottage is packed with nostalgia, from the bedroom with seven beds, to the room with the pipe organ, baking table, sink and cupboards.

The LEGO|Disney Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Cottage set is available for LEGO Insiders from 1st March 2024 at www.LEGO.com/Snow-White