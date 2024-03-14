Disney Cruise Line Summer 2025 Itineraries Revealed – Adventures to Europe, Alaska, the Bahamas and Caribbean

Disney Cruise Line has released their summer 2025 itineraries, which feature voyages to beautiful destinations including Europe, Alaska, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line will sail to fan-favorite destinations in summer 2025, offering unforgettable family vacations around the world. Itinerary options include tropical getaways to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Florida, adventures of grandeur in Alaska and, for the first time ever, European sailings to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe on board the Disney Fantasy.

Disney Fantasy Marks Inaugural Season in Europe:

The Disney Fantasy will spend its first summer season in Europe in summer 2025, visiting incredible European destinations from

Northern Europe to the Mediterranean from May to late July.

Five- to 12-night sailings from Barcelona, Spain and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy will call on picturesque ports of call throughout the Mediterranean, while one special 12-night sailing to the Greek Isles will feature three stops in Greece, two in Italy and the season’s only stop in Valetta, Malta.

From late July to September, the Disney Fantasy will sail from Southampton, United Kingdom to numerous destinations including Spain, Norway and British Isles.

Alaskan Adventures Return:

The Disney Wonder will once again embark on adventures to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada, with five-, seven, eight, and nine-night sailings from May to September. Families will encounter the breathtaking natural beauty of the last frontier, combined with the magic of Disney, on cruises to Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, with port adventures that offer excursions to Alaska’s majestic glaciers and gold mining relics.

More Tropical Escapes from Florida:

Four Disney Cruise Line ships will homeport in Florida in summer 2025 with three ships out of Port Canaveral and one out of Fort Lauderdale to whisk families away on tropical escapes to The Bahamas and Caribbean, including Disney’s magical island destinations.

The Disney Treasure:

The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, will follow its inaugural season with seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Eastern Caribbean sailings will take families to Disney’s private island paradise, Disney Castaway Cay, along with Tortola and St. Thomas. Western Caribbean sailings will bring families to destinations such as Falmouth in Jamaica,

Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico. The week-long voyages will offer at least two days at sea, giving families more time to enjoy the unique spaces, immersive dining and world-class entertainment onboard.

The Disney Magic:

The Disney Magic will homeport in Port Canaveral for the first time since summer 2016, taking guests on four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and both of Disney’s island destinations.

One special 10-night southern Caribbean sailing in July will take families to both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations along with Antigua, St. Kitts, San Juan and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

The Disney Dream:

In South Florida, the Disney Dream will sail from Fort Lauderdale on three- to five-night sailings to one or both of Disney’s magical island destinations along with Nassau or Cozumel.

Both the Disney Magic and the Disney Dream will take guests to Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the one-of-a-kind retreat on the island of Eleuthera, in summer 2025.

The vibrant tropical getaway will provide a unique window into the rich culture of The Bahamas merged with Disney’s signature entertainment and service.

Select itineraries will include stops at both Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, with six Disney Magic or Disney Dream cruises sailing exclusively to Disney’s island destinations, inviting guests to experience even more magic both onboard and on land.

The Disney Wish:

The Disney Wish will also sail from Port Canaveral, offering three and four-night sailings to Nassau and the beloved beaches of Disney Castaway Cay.