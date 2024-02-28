Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor update is now live on all platforms.

What’s Happening:

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first update of 2024, The Laugh Floor, is now live.

With this update, you can meet monsters in the realm new to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor, from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters Inc.

Help Sully and rescue Mike from the human world, all while shattering the all-time laugh record.

There is also a new way that you can express yourself with avatars and customization features.

Bring more beauty and monstrosity to your Vally with the Lovely Monsters Star Path.

Unlock new styles for yourself, Mike and Sully, and spend time with some of your favorite monsters.

Check out the trailer Disney Dreamlight Valley shared below.