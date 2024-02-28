Disney Dreamlight Valley’s First Update of 2024 The Laugh Floor

by |
Tags: ,

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor update is now live on all platforms.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first update of 2024, The Laugh Floor, is now live.
  • With this update, you can meet monsters in the realm new to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor, from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
  • Help Sully and rescue Mike from the human world, all while shattering the all-time laugh record.
  • There is also a new way that you can express yourself with avatars and customization features.
  • Bring more beauty and monstrosity to your Vally with the Lovely Monsters Star Path.
  • Unlock new styles for yourself, Mike and Sully, and spend time with some of your favorite monsters.
  • Check out the trailer Disney Dreamlight Valley shared below.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy