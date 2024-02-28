Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor update is now live on all platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first update of 2024, The Laugh Floor, is now live.
- With this update, you can meet monsters in the realm new to Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Laugh Floor, from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
- Help Sully and rescue Mike from the human world, all while shattering the all-time laugh record.
- There is also a new way that you can express yourself with avatars and customization features.
- Bring more beauty and monstrosity to your Vally with the Lovely Monsters Star Path.
- Unlock new styles for yourself, Mike and Sully, and spend time with some of your favorite monsters.
- Check out the trailer Disney Dreamlight Valley shared below.
