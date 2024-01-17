“Disney Lorcana” Competitive Circuit to Launch in May 2024, Special “Into the Inklands” Organized Play Events Beginning in April

Ravensburger has announced a number of Disney Lorcana competitive and organized play events, including Set Championships at local game stores.

What’s happening:

. Starting in May 2024, Ravensburger will launch an official competitive circuit in North America and Europe.

events will begin at a regional level where the top four players can compete to qualify for the North American and European Championships respectively. These two sets of championships are currently planned for the 2024 holiday season.

Top players can also earn invitations to the World Championship slated for early 2025.

Meanwhile, at the local level, Ravensburger will debut a new type of in-store Organized Play event called Set Championships.

Select Disney Lorcana TCG Organized Play–approved locations will be able to host an Into the Inklands Championship.

Promo card that is only available as a prize at the Championships and the top two players at the event can also win a playmat featuring the new artwork. Details for how retailers can host an Into the Inklands Championship will come in late February 2024.

Details for how retailers can host an Into the Inklands Championship will come in late February 2024. More details regarding the Disney Lorcana TCG full event schedule, registration, rules, prize cards and other details will be shared on the Disney Lorcana site

