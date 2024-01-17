Ravensburger Announces “Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway” Standalone Learn-to-Play Product, Reveals Release Dates for More “Disney Lorcana” Chapters

Despite Disney Lorcana already being a runaway hit, Ravensburger is looking to bring more players into the fold. This summer, the company will release a standalone product called Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway aimed at newcomers and TCG beginners.

Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway will be a progressive learn-to-play experience that’s designed to not only ease new players into the game itself but also into TCG space.

Described as the ultimate beginner's introduction to the Disney Lorcana, the set will include Two 30-card basic Disney Lorcana decks A two-player game board with character standees, rules and player's guides Additional cards that players will be rewarded to add to their decks as they learn about the card types and gameplay.

When players have played through all of Gateway, they will have built two standard Disney Lorcana decks that can be played.

Gateway will be released on August 9th, 2024 and will retail for $24.99 USD and $29.99 CAD.

The two-player game is intended for ages 8+

In addition to this news, Ravensburger has also announced release dates for the next chapters of Disney Lorcana arriving this year:

Into the Inklands : February 23, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; March 8, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

: February 23, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; March 8, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney. To Be Announced (May 2024) : May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

: May 17, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; May 31, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney. To Be Announced (August 2024) : August 9th, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

: August 9th, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; August 23, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney. Disney Lorcana TCG Gateway: August 9th, 2024

August 9th, 2024 To Be Announced (November 2024): November 15, 2024, at local game stores, Disney Parks; November 29, 2024, at mass retail and shopDisney.

