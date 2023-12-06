Ravensburger Announces Next “Disney Lorcana” Expansion “Into the Inklands”

Following the recent release of Rise of the Floodborn, Ravensburger has announced the next chapter of Disney Lorcana.
What’s happening:
- The third chapter of Disney Lorcana will be named Into the Inklands.
- This latest installment will become available at local game stores on February 23rd, 2024, followed by mass market retailers on March 8th.
- Into the Inklands will bring additional characters, a new card type, and more to the immensely popular trading card game (TCG).
- With the release, Disney Lorcana will introduce the new Locations card type.
- These cards will bring Illumineers to Motunui from Moana, the Jolly Roger from Peter Pan, Maleficent's Castle on Forbidden Mountain, and more.
- Plus, Location cards will add new strategies to the game as some Locations may provide benefits when played or offer bonuses to characters to visit them.
- Like with the previous expansion, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands will see more Disney characters joining the game.
- Some new additions include Scrooge McDuck from DuckTales, Kit Cloudkicker from TaleSpin, and Jim Hawkins from Treasure Planet among others.
- Additionally, the new set introduces extra narrative across cards as stories unfold through quotes and descriptive text (flavor text), allowing players to discover even more links between cards.
- In total, more than 200 cards will be part of the Into the Inklands expansion.
- All cards in this set can be played alongside the previously released sets, The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn, and used to update existing Disney Lorcana decks.
Into the Inklands products and pricing:
- Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands will include two Starter Decks, which will retail for $16.99 each:
- Amber/Emerald
- Ruby/Sapphire
- Additional booster packs will retail for $5.99 each while a new Illumineers Trove ($49.99) and a Gift Set ($29.99) will also be released.
- Play accessories for this expansion include:
- Card Sleeves ($9.99)
- Deck Boxes ($5.99)
- Card Portfolios ($19.99)
- Playmats ($19.99)
What they’re saying:
- Filip Francke, Global Head of Games at Ravensburger: “With each new release, enthusiasm and excitement for the Disney Lorcana TCG grows in magnitude. Watching this community consistently grow and become more diverse tells us that we are getting it just right with Disney fans who are completely charmed by the art and stories, TCG die-hards who appreciate the strategic gameplay, and even new players who have tried their very first TCG and now play every weekend.”