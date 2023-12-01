“Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn” Expansion Coming to shopDisney December 1st

A new chapter in the Disney Lorcana franchise —Rise of the Floodborn— is coming to shopDisney on December 1st! Fans of the Trading Card Game (TCG) from Ravensburger can start or grow their collection with a new Starter Deck, Disney100 Gift Set, booster packs, and accessories featuring Raya, Beast, Winnie the Pooh and more.
What’s Happening:
- Well folks, it's been a wild ride since Ravensburger’s TCG Lorcana launched this past summer and fans have been eagerly waiting for more. Round one of the series, The First Chapter, took tabletop gaming by storm and now the second edition Rise of the Floodborn is coming to shopDisney.
- Whether you’re just starting out or have been on board from the beginning, Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be a welcome addition to your Disney gaming collection.
- According to the shopDisney website, the Rise of the Floodborn drop will include:
- Starter Kits
- Booster Packs
- Disney100 Gift Set
- Playmats
- Portfolios
- As with the first wave, there are 200 new card designs as well as new characters included in the Floodborn group; and this second part introduces a new gaming mechanism called “Resist” that characters can use to limit additional damage.
- Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be available December 1st on shopDisney at 12am PT.
Starter Decks
To play Disney Lorcana, each player will need a deck of 60 cards. Ready-to-play starter decks contain a preconstructed deck with a specific card list.
Starter decks include:
- One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front
- 11 game tokens
- One rulebook
- One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards
Disney100 Gift Set
The Disney100 Gift Set features six stunning foil alternate art cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter illustrated by Disney animators.These alternate art cards are available only as part of this limited Collector’s Set. It also includes
four booster packs from Rise of the Floodborn of 12 additional game cards each.
Booster Packs
Unlike starter decks, booster packs contain 12 random cards from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Use booster packs to build and customize your deck with abilities and characters beyond those found in starter decks.
Boosters include 12 randomized cards:
- 6 common cards
- 3 uncommon cards
- 2 rare, super rare or legendary cards
- 1 foil card (random rarity level)
Playmats
Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use.
Portfolios
Players can safeguard their collection with portable card portfolios, which hold 64 standard cards as well as eight oversized cards.
No Luck on shopDisney?:
- In addition to shopDisney, Amazon will be opening a virtual queue and lottery system to purchase Rise of the Floodborn products starting December 1st at 9am PT.
The First Chapter Restocks?:
- Rejoice Illumineers! As promised, Ravensburger is reprinting The First Chapter and card sets will be making their way to shopDisney on December 22nd.
About Disney Lorcana:
- Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.
- In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.
More Disney Lorcana:
- Welcome to the world Illumineers! Check out Kyle’s Lorcana Review and recap of the First Starter Deck Tournament!
- Rise of the Floodborn has arrived and Kyle was able to check out the first expansion prior to its retail debut. Can you guess which card is his favorite?
- Be part of the adventure wherever you go with the Lorcana Companion App featuring a card catalog, gameplay how-to videos, lore counters and more!
- Check out all of the latest stories and updates by visiting our Disney Lorcana tag page
