“Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn” Expansion Coming to shopDisney December 1st

A new chapter in the Disney Lorcana franchise —Rise of the Floodborn— is coming to shopDisney on December 1st! Fans of the Trading Card Game (TCG) from Ravensburger can start or grow their collection with a new Starter Deck, Disney100 Gift Set, booster packs, and accessories featuring Raya, Beast, Winnie the Pooh and more.

Well folks, it's been a wild ride since Ravensburger’s TCG Lorcana launched this past summer and fans have been eagerly waiting for more. Round one of the series, The First Chapter, took tabletop gaming by storm and now the second edition Rise of the Floodborn is coming to shopDisney.

Whether you’re just starting out or have been on board from the beginning, Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be a welcome addition to your Disney gaming collection.

According to the shopDisney website Rise of the Floodborn drop will include: Starter Kits Booster Packs Disney100 Gift Set Playmats Portfolios

drop will include:

As with the first wave, there are 200 new card designs as well as new characters included in the Floodborn group; and this second part introduces a new gaming mechanism called “Resist” that characters can use to limit additional damage.

Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn will be available December 1st

Starter Decks

To play Disney Lorcana, each player will need a deck of 60 cards. Ready-to-play starter decks contain a preconstructed deck with a specific card list.

Starter decks include:

One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front

11 game tokens

One rulebook

One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards

Disney100 Gift Set

The Disney100 Gift Set features six stunning foil alternate art cards from Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter illustrated by Disney animators.These alternate art cards are available only as part of this limited Collector’s Set. It also includes

four booster packs from Rise of the Floodborn of 12 additional game cards each.

Booster Packs

Unlike starter decks, booster packs contain 12 random cards from Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn. Use booster packs to build and customize your deck with abilities and characters beyond those found in starter decks.

Boosters include 12 randomized cards:

6 common cards

3 uncommon cards

2 rare, super rare or legendary cards

1 foil card (random rarity level)

Playmats

Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use.

Portfolios

Players can safeguard their collection with portable card portfolios, which hold 64 standard cards as well as eight oversized cards.

In addition to shopDisney, Amazon will be opening a virtual queue and lottery system Rise of the Floodborn products starting December 1st at 9am PT.

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

