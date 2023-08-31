Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter To Be Reprinted Due to High Demand, Additional Booster Product Arriving in October

The official Disney Lorcana Twitter (X) account has revealed that they are working to get more product into the market to meet demand.

What’s Happening:

The folks at Ravensburger are working on getting more Disney Lorcana product into the market to the heavy meet demand.

The goal is for fans to be able to purchase and enjoy the Disney Lorcana TCG product at the suggested retail price, and they will continue to take steps to ensure a level of availability and quality that keeps the market healthy for both collectors and players.

Additional booster product will start arriving in North American local game stores in October.

A reprint of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will be available starting in Q1 2024 in North America and Europe.

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

