Disney Lorcana Starter Decks, Gift Set, and Accessories Coming to shopDisney September 1st

Disney fans the moment has arrived (well almost): Disney Lorcana is coming to shopDisney on September 1st at 12am PT. The highly anticipated Trading Card Game or TCG from Ravensburger debuted in mid August at local game shops and this past Monday at Disney Parks. Starting tonight, guests can shop Starter Decks, Gift Sets and accessories online through shopDisney!

What’s Happening:

Are you ready to become an Illumineer? Disney Lorcana, the brand new Trading Card Game (TCG) that’s taking the Disney and gaming communities by storm, is on its way to shopDisney and everyone can have a piece of the action.

Guests can visit shopDisney where they’ll find select kits and accessories to get them started on their Lorcana journey. shopDisney has revealed that they’ll be offering:

Disney Lorcana will be available on shopDisney starting September 1st at 12am PT

will be available Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Starter Decks

To play Disney Lorcana, each player will need a deck of 60 cards. Ready-to-play starter decks contain a preconstructed deck with a specific card list.

Starter decks include:

One starter deck of 60 cards, including two foil cards of the characters on the package front

11 game tokens

One rulebook

One booster pack containing 12 randomized cards

Gift Set

The gift set for Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter will feature Mulan – Imperial Soldier and Hades – King of Olympus.

Gift sets include:

Two oversized foil cards

Two playable foil cards

34 game tokens

Four randomized booster packs of 12 additional game cards each

Playmats

Each playmat features striking artwork of Disney characters. A fabric top prevents damage during gameplay and can also be used as a desk mat or mouse pad, while the anti-slip bottom keeps the mat in place during use. The first Disney Lorcana playmats will feature Maleficent, Maui, and Mickey Mouse.

Portfolios

Players can safeguard their collection with portable card portfolios, which hold 64 standard cards as well as eight oversized cards. The first Disney Lorcana card portfolios will feature Stitch and The Queen.

About Disney Lorcana:

Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

