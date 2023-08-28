Disney Lorcana Now Available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort

Today marks the debut of Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game from Ravensburger, in the domestic Disney parks. The game can now be found at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

At Walt Disney World, the new trading card game can be found in World of Disney at Disney Springs

We stopped by today to find that the game is available at the registers in World of Disney.

However, the store was sold out of the starter deck and only had gift sets left for $29.99.

No booster packs are available at this time.

There are signs throughout the store letting guests know of restrictions when purchasing Disney Lorcana: Limit of 2 Gift Sets and any combination of 2 Starter Decks per guest, per day. No discounts or coupons. No holds, phone orders or ship to home purchases allowed. Merchandise may not be returned or exchanged. All sales final.

