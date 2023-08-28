Disney Lorcana Now Available at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort

Today marks the debut of Disney Lorcana, the new trading card game from Ravensburger, in the domestic Disney parks. The game can now be found at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
- At Walt Disney World, the new trading card game can be found in World of Disney at Disney Springs.
- We stopped by today to find that the game is available at the registers in World of Disney.
- However, the store was sold out of the starter deck and only had gift sets left for $29.99.
- No booster packs are available at this time.
- There are signs throughout the store letting guests know of restrictions when purchasing Disney Lorcana:
- Limit of 2 Gift Sets and any combination of 2 Starter Decks per guest, per day.
- No discounts or coupons.
- No holds, phone orders or ship to home purchases allowed.
- Merchandise may not be returned or exchanged. All sales final.
- At the Disneyland Resort, the game can be found at Disney Pin Traders at the Downtown Disney District.
- Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.
- The new game made its debut at retail stores across the nation, August 18th, with the first set of over 200 cards, “Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter TCG.”
- Disney fans living in the New York area can purchase the game at the Time Square Disney Store location.
- Disney Lorcana will also arrive on shopDisney as scheduled on September 1st.