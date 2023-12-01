“Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter” Returning to shopDisney on December 22nd

As previously promised, Disney Lorcana fans will soon have another chance to purchase Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter this December.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is set to return to shopDisney on December 22nd, as shared by the official shopDisney Instagram page

is set to return to shopDisney on December 22nd, as shared by the official This follows the release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn on December 1st.

on December 1st. Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

More Disney Lorcana: