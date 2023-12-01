“Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter” Returning to shopDisney on December 22nd

As previously promised, Disney Lorcana fans will soon have another chance to purchase Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter this December.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter is set to return to shopDisney on December 22nd, as shared by the official shopDisney Instagram page.
- This follows the release of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn on December 1st.
- Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.
- In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.
More Disney Lorcana:
- Welcome to the world Illumineers! Check out Kyle’s Lorcana Review and recap of the First Started Deck Tournament from Gen Con 2023.
- Wanna know what goes into making the beautiful cards? Kyle interviewed artist Nicholas Kole about the cards he designed and his excitement for this TCG.
- Be part of the adventure wherever you go with the Lorcana Companion App featuring a card catalog, gameplay how-to videos, lore counters and more!
- Also be sure to check out Kyle’s review of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn.
- Check out all of the latest stories and updates by visiting our Disney Lorcana tag page.