Disney Night is Back on “American Idol” Airing May 12th

Disney fans will want to tune into American Idol on May 12 because Disney Night is back. The top five performers will perform beloved songs from the Disney songbook.

Disney Night is back with more magic from Walt Disney World

The top five each performs two beloved favorites from the Disney Songbook as America votes live coast to coast for the top three heading to the finale.

This episode of American Idol will air on Sunday May 12 from 8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT

Watch episodes the next day on Hulu

