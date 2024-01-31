Disney+ Adding Korean Drama Series “Wonderful World” to Its Streaming Library March 1st

by |
Tags:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has picked up the Korean drama series Wonderful World.

What's Happening:

  • Disney+ continues to expand its library of options for viewers to choose from. They have now added the Korean drama series Wonderful World.
  • The series written by Kim Ji-eun will debut on Disney+ March 1.

Wonderful World Synopsis:

  • “Eun Soo-Hyun (Kim Nam-Joo) is a psychology professor and a famous writer, but her life is completely changed.
  • Her young son dies unjustly. Making things worse, the person responsible for her son’s death isn’t punished by the law.
  • Eun Soo-Hyun loses hope with this world. She decides to punish the person responsible for her son’s death by herself.
  • Her life is still in pain and despair. Somehow, Eun Soo-Hyun gets involved with other people who suffer from similar pain as her and solves their mysterious cases. They slowly get healed in the process.”

Cast:

  • Kim Nam-Joo – Eun Soo-Hyun
  • Cha Eun-Woo – Kwon Sun-Yool
  • Kim Kang-Woo – Kang Soo-Ho
  • Lim Se-Mi – Han Yoo-Ri
  • Park Hyuk-Kwon – Kim Joon
  • Gil Hae-Yeon – Jung Myeong-Hee
  • Cha Soo-Yeon – Yoon Hye-Geum
  • Oh Man-Seok – Kwon Ji-Woong
  • Kang Myung-Joo – Kim Eun-Min
  • Jin Geon-Woo – Kang Tae-Ho
  • Yang Hye-Ji – Hong Soo-Jin
  • Lim Ji-Sub – Kwon Min-Hyeok

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy