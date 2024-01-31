Disney+ Adding Korean Drama Series “Wonderful World” to Its Streaming Library March 1st

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has picked up the Korean drama series Wonderful World.

What's Happening:

Disney+ continues to expand its library of options for viewers to choose from. They have now added the Korean drama series Wonderful World .

. The series written by Kim Ji-eun will debut on Disney+ March 1.

Wonderful World Synopsis:

“Eun Soo-Hyun (Kim Nam-Joo) is a psychology professor and a famous writer, but her life is completely changed.

Her young son dies unjustly. Making things worse, the person responsible for her son’s death isn’t punished by the law.

Eun Soo-Hyun loses hope with this world. She decides to punish the person responsible for her son’s death by herself.

Her life is still in pain and despair. Somehow, Eun Soo-Hyun gets involved with other people who suffer from similar pain as her and solves their mysterious cases. They slowly get healed in the process.”

Cast:

Kim Nam-Joo – Eun Soo-Hyun

Cha Eun-Woo – Kwon Sun-Yool

Kim Kang-Woo – Kang Soo-Ho

Lim Se-Mi – Han Yoo-Ri

Park Hyuk-Kwon – Kim Joon

Gil Hae-Yeon – Jung Myeong-Hee

Cha Soo-Yeon – Yoon Hye-Geum

Oh Man-Seok – Kwon Ji-Woong

Kang Myung-Joo – Kim Eun-Min

Jin Geon-Woo – Kang Tae-Ho

Yang Hye-Ji – Hong Soo-Jin

Lim Ji-Sub – Kwon Min-Hyeok