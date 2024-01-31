Disney+ Adding Korean Drama Series “Wonderful World” to Its Streaming Library March 1st

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has picked up the Korean drama series Wonderful World.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ continues to expand its library of options for viewers to choose from. They have now added the Korean drama series Wonderful World.
- The series written by Kim Ji-eun will debut on Disney+ March 1.
Wonderful World Synopsis:
- “Eun Soo-Hyun (Kim Nam-Joo) is a psychology professor and a famous writer, but her life is completely changed.
- Her young son dies unjustly. Making things worse, the person responsible for her son’s death isn’t punished by the law.
- Eun Soo-Hyun loses hope with this world. She decides to punish the person responsible for her son’s death by herself.
- Her life is still in pain and despair. Somehow, Eun Soo-Hyun gets involved with other people who suffer from similar pain as her and solves their mysterious cases. They slowly get healed in the process.”
Cast:
- Kim Nam-Joo – Eun Soo-Hyun
- Cha Eun-Woo – Kwon Sun-Yool
- Kim Kang-Woo – Kang Soo-Ho
- Lim Se-Mi – Han Yoo-Ri
- Park Hyuk-Kwon – Kim Joon
- Gil Hae-Yeon – Jung Myeong-Hee
- Cha Soo-Yeon – Yoon Hye-Geum
- Oh Man-Seok – Kwon Ji-Woong
- Kang Myung-Joo – Kim Eun-Min
- Jin Geon-Woo – Kang Tae-Ho
- Yang Hye-Ji – Hong Soo-Jin
- Lim Ji-Sub – Kwon Min-Hyeok
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com