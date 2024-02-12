New Super Bowl Commercial Alludes To Taylor Swift’s Arrival on Disney+

A new commercial for the ultra-popular streaming service, Disney+, debuted last night, and quite possibly alludes to a hugely successful concert film that is about to debut on the service.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ debuted a new commercial last night that was subsequently shared by the many social media accounts across the various divisions of the company.

The commercial, keeping it simple, shows only typeface across the screen while soft music plays, typing out various quotes and catchphrases from the many entertainment offerings in the Disney+ catalog.

Speeding up towards the end, we conclude with a quote from Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story franchise, before one last one shows up, reading: “….ready for it?”

This last quote, appropriately airing during the Super Bowl, likely refers to Taylor Swift, and of the songs that she performs. Brilliantly timed as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+

will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu

and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN