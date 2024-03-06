Disney+ To Add Korean Spy Drama “The Tyrant” to its Streaming Platform

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ has picked up the Korean spy drama The Tyrant.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ will be adding the Korean spy drama The Tyrant to its library.

The Tyrant Synopsis:

“After years of toiling away on a secret project designed to drastically enhance human abilities, the Korean government’s plan is exposed by U.S. intelligence agencies. Furious about being kept in the dark, the U.S. demands all samples be handed over and the project be immediately shut down. But when the covert handover is attacked by an unknown party, agents from both sides will have to work together to avoid the dangerous new formula falling into the wrong hands.”

Cast:

Jo Yoon-soo ( True Beauty, Juvenile Justice ) as Chae Jagyeong

) as Chae Jagyeong Cha Seung-won ( Our Blues, A Korean Odyssey ) as Lim Sang

) as Lim Sang Kim Seon-ho ( Start-Up, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha ) as Director Choe

) as Director Choe Kim Kang-woo (Le Grand Chef, Goodbye Mr. Black) as Paul