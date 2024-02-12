Disney Visa Cardmembers To Receive Special Gift For Limited Time When Purchasing “Aladdin” Tickets

Disney Visa Rewards Cardmembers can get their hands on a special limited time gift when they buy premium tickets for Aladdin on Broadway.

What’s Happening:

Disney Visa Reward Cardmembers can receive a special gift when they buy premium tickets to see Aladdin on Broadway.

on Broadway. The special gift, a limited-time complimentary ornament based on the magic lamp from Aladdin, will also be included in your cardmember VIP package.

will also be included in your cardmember VIP package. The ornament offer is only valid for showings now through March 31, 2024 and only at the New Amsterdam Theater in New York.

Those who purchase tickets with their Disney Visa get the Cardmember-exclusive VIP Package which includes premium seating, a non-alcoholic beverage in a keepsake cup, a commemorative print, and again – that complimentary ornament for a limited time.

Cardmembers can get their tickets at the official site here,

Once at the theater, you can pick up your Cardmember VIP package by showing your Disney Visa card at the box office prior to showtime.

Hailed by USA Today as “Pure Genie-Us,” Aladdin features all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Newsies) with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman ( Beauty and the Beast) , Tony Award winner Tim Rice ( The Lion King, Aida), and book writer Chad Beguelin ( The Wedding Singer) .

with lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman ( , Tony Award winner Tim Rice ( and book writer Chad Beguelin ( . Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Something Rotten!), this “Fabulous” and “Extravagant” (The New York Times) new musical boasts an incomparable design team, with sets, costumes and lighting from Tony Award winners Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins), Gregg Barnes (Kinky Boots), and Natasha Katz (An American in Paris).