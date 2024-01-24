Doc Rivers Agrees to Deal to Coach Milwaukee Bucks, Leaving ESPN to Return to NBA

ESPN analyst and NBA coach Doc Rivers is set to head back to the NBA. ESPN reports Rivers has reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Rivers won the NBA’s Coach of the Year award in 2000 and won an NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.
  • Most recently, he coached the Philadelphia 76ers to three consecutive trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals dom 2020-2023.
  • Last summer, Rivers joined ESPN’s NBA in-studio coverage team, stepping away from the game.
  • Yesterday, the Milwaukee Bucks, who currently hold a tie for the second best record in the NBA, fired their head coach Adrian Griffin.
  • Griffin’s firing is largely believed to be due to the Bucks simply thinking they could find an upgrade that would give the team a better chance to win another Championship.
  • Now we know Rivers is that supposed upgrade.
  • Rivers, a veteran head coach of 25 years and player of 14 years, previously called the NBA Finals on ABC in 2004.

What they’re saying:

  • David Roberts, ESPN's head of event and studio production: "We wish Doc well and we look forward to documenting the next chapter of his coaching career. We have a deep roster of supremely talented commentators who will continue to serve NBA fans with tremendous skill, passion and expertise.”
