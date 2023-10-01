BBC Radio 2 to Celebrate 60 Years of “Doctor Who” Music with “Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration”

To mark the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, BBC Radio 2 will soon air Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration, with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers, conducted by Alastair King, celebrating the glorious musical sounds of the iconic and much-loved TV series.

What’s Happening:

Since its launch on BBC Television in November 1963, Doctor Who has been delighting millions of fans all over the world as they have followed the adventures of the Time Lord. With its instantly recognisable theme, specially composed music has always been at the heart of the show.

There are contributions from showrunners Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall, and also a trip back in time to the classic years of Doctor Who from the 1960s, 70s and 80s featuring the vintage synthesizers of BBC Radiophonic Workshop veterans Mark Ayres and Peter Howell.

Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration will be broadcast on Radio 2 from 8-10pm on Sunday, October 15th and available to hear on BBC Sounds, and also filmed for BBC iPlayer, to be broadcast at a later date.

What They’re Saying:

BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley: “As listeners to my Radio 2 show know I’m a HUGE Doctor Who fan, so presenting this concert is a dream come true. How better to mark the incredible 60th anniversary of the show than with this wonderful celebration of the music that has featured across the decades.”

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials will air this November on the BBC in the UK, and for the first time, Disney+ everywhere else.