Episode Titles Revealed for Upcoming Season of “Doctor Who”

With a new season of Doctor Who coming soon to Disney+, the episode titles for the eight new installments have been revealed.
- BBC has shared the titles for the eight episodes of the new season of Doctor Who:
- Space Babies: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Julie Anne Robinson
- The Devil’s Chord: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Ben Chessell
- Boom: Written by Steven Moffat, directed by Julie Anne Robinson
- 73 Yards: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams
- Dot and Bubble: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams
- Rogue: Written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, directed by Ben Chessell
- The Legend of Ruby Sunday: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue
- Empire of Death: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue
- Additionally, it has been revealed that Golda Rosheuvel will join the series as Jocelyn, who the Doctor and Ruby collide with in their first adventure in the TARDIS together, in the “Space Babies” episode.
- Showrunner Russell T Davies, said of Rosheuvel joining the series:
- “It’s been amazing to see the whole world appreciate Golda’s talents, because of Bridgerton, and it’s been an absolute joy to invite her to Cardiff to help launch Ncuti and Millie’s first season.”
- On Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.
- In the U.K., Doctor Who begins streaming May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day, giving audiences a simultaneous global launch.
- New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
- Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC.
- Russell T Davies is showrunner, executive producer and writer.
- Additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter.