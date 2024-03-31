Episode Titles Revealed for Upcoming Season of “Doctor Who”

With a new season of Doctor Who coming soon to Disney+, the episode titles for the eight new installments have been revealed.

BBC Doctor Who : Space Babies: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Julie Anne Robinson The Devil’s Chord: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Ben Chessell Boom: Written by Steven Moffat, directed by Julie Anne Robinson 73 Yards: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams Dot and Bubble: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Dylan Holmes Williams Rogue: Written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, directed by Ben Chessell The Legend of Ruby Sunday: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue Empire of Death: Written by Russell T Davies, directed by Jamie Donoughue

: Additionally, it has been revealed that Golda Rosheuvel will join the series as Jocelyn, who the Doctor and Ruby collide with in their first adventure in the TARDIS together, in the “Space Babies” episode.