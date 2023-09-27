“Doctor Who: Unleashed” Behind-the-Scenes Show Coming to BBC Three and iPlayer in the U.K.

Doctor Who: Unleashed, a brand-new behind-the-scenes show that will give viewers an unmissable insight into the world of Doctor Who is coming to BBC Three and iPlayer in the U.K. this November.

What’s Happening:

Host Steffan Powell has been given the keys to the TARDIS and, after every episode of Doctor Who , viewers can switch over to BBC Three or iPlayer as Steffan takes viewers on a journey showing them just how this out of this world drama is made.

, viewers can switch over to BBC Three or iPlayer as Steffan takes viewers on a journey showing them just how this out of this world drama is made. With exclusive interviews with the stars in front of the camera, as well as those behind it, Unleashed is the ultimate companion to Doctor Who .

is the ultimate companion to . The show seems likely to follow a similar format to Doctor Who Confidential , a series that similarly took viewers behind-the-scenes, which ran from 2005 to 2011 on BBC Three.

, a series that similarly took viewers behind-the-scenes, which ran from 2005 to 2011 on BBC Three. At this point, there’s no word on if Doctor Who: Unleashed will be available for international viewers on Disney+

will be available for international viewers on Doctor Who: Unleashed has been produced by Bright Branch Media for BBC Studios for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

What They’re Saying:

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who Showrunner: “Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show. And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of Doctor Who Confidential , but in a brand new form, Unleashed ! So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras.”

“Over the years, I meet so many people who were inspired to find careers in TV, because of the behind-the-scenes material the BBC would show. And now it’s back, in the grand old tradition of , but in a brand new form, ! So a whole new generation – and faithful fans of old – can see what the stars and the crew get up to behind the cameras.” Jo Pearce, Bright Branch Creative Director and “Doctor Who: Unleashed” Executive Producer: “This series gives audiences access to all areas, led brilliantly by Steffan Powell, viewers are invited to see what really goes into the making of Doctor Who . It’s been such a privilege to create this show and we’re so grateful to the cast and crew who welcomed us in and allowed us to tell the story behind the drama.”

“This series gives audiences access to all areas, led brilliantly by Steffan Powell, viewers are invited to see what really goes into the making of . It’s been such a privilege to create this show and we’re so grateful to the cast and crew who welcomed us in and allowed us to tell the story behind the drama.” Fiona Campbell, Controller, Youth Audience (BBC iPlayer and BBC Three): "Doctor Who is a show that needs no introduction, so it goes without saying that BBC Three and iPlayer are thrilled to introduce this incredible new series that invites viewers into the world of Doctor Who, showing them just what really goes on.”

Steffan Powell, Host of “Doctor Who: Unleashed” says: "When you’re told Russell T Davies is asking for you to present a show, you say, ‘when does he want me?’ Doesn’t matter, I’ll be there… There’s a really fun and fascinating group of people bringing Doctor Who to life – I can’t wait for the audience to meet them. I’m so chuffed to have been trusted to help tell, in all its glory, the story of what goes into making the magic happen."

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials will air this November on the BBC in the UK, and for the first time, Disney+ everywhere else.