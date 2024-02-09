The Final Fate of Doctor Doom Revealed in “DOOM #1” Due Out In May

This May, Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene will reveal their take on Marvel’s most iconic villain and reveal the final fate of Doctor Doom in DOOM #1.

What’s Happening:

Nothing stands in the way of Doctor Doom. No hero. No villain. Not even the limits of space and time! But all things must come to an end, and this May, legendary creators Jonathan Hickman and Sanford Greene (Bitter Root) send Victor Von Doom on his final journey in DOOM #1!

This breathtaking one-shot from two of the industry’s most mind-bending talents will showcase a universe-shattering battle between Doom and Galactus! A timeless testament to Doom’s unmatched hubris, determination, and self-preservation, DOOM #1 will encapsulate everything that makes Doom one of pop culture’s greatest villains in one standalone saga perfect for all fans. Witness Doom team up with one of the only people he respects—Valeria Richards—to save all that is and to try to attain a cosmic status that he’s only ever dreamed of!

What They’re Saying:

“Growing up reading Marvel comics, I became fascinated by Doctor Doom and how he potentially is the center of the entire Marvel Universe! He is one of my bucket list characters and this story is somewhat a love letter to Doom and Marvel… Jonathan is a longtime friend and he always amazes me with his vast knowledge of all types of things, especially the Marvel universe. I couldn't think of anyone better to collaborate with.” Jonathan Hickman: "Sanford and I have been waiting to work together for quite a while, so when he told me that he’d come up with an amazing Doom story and he wanted me to help out, I jumped at the chance. It’s a giant-sized story about a giant-sized character and I can’t tell you how excited I am to get to write Doom again."