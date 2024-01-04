Writer Doug Greenberg to Cover Sports Betting Industry for ESPN

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract with writer Doug Greenberg, who will cover the sports betting industry for ESPN after almost three years at Front Office Sports.

What’s Happening:

Greenberg’s role will primarily be covering the sports betting industry with articles focused on but not limited to stories around trending news in the betting world, major money swings or odds shifts, significant bets placed, a weekly signature file, and more.

With sports betting continuing to grow within the United States, Greenberg joins to amplify ESPN’s sports betting coverage alongside the work ESPN Sports Betting Reporter David Purdum continues to do.

Prior to joining ESPN, Greenberg was with the aforementioned Front Office Sports, where he spent nearly three years covering the sports business world with some work around sports betting. He also had previous stops at VSiN, Big Ten Network, and Stadium, among others.

Greenberg earned a BA in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and an MS in Journalism from Northwestern University – Medill.

