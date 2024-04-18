Dr. Jennifer Ashton Leaving ABC News

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dr. Jennifer Ashton is leaving ABC News to launch a wellness company.

What's Happening:

GMA3 co-host and ABC chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, will be leaving ABC News when her contract ends in June.

co-host and ABC chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, will be leaving ABC News when her contract ends in June. She stated that she made the decision to leave so she could build out her women's wellness company, Ajenda.

In an interview Ashton had with the Hollywood Reporter, she stated, “I kind of subscribe to the fact that when the universe sends you a message, you should listen to it. I’ve been watching and participating in the steadily building upswell of interest of those two areas in our country and in our society and in our culture and media and in medicine and in science.”

She continued to say, “Sometimes an important message needs the right messenger, and I feel like there is no more critical time in this country for women’s health, and for weight management. We’re facing an obesity epidemic, and menopause and perimenopause and women’s health is literally in a spotlight like never before. And I want to be the messenger for those messages. And so I’m excited about finally having the opportunity to just devote 100 percent of my time and effort into that, and using the skills that I’ve learned from being at the number one network for 13 years, I think are going to be really vital in that.”

She stated that she will still plan to be on TV in some way, saying, “What I’ve conveyed to ABC is that they’re my family, and I’m not going anywhere. I’m not disappearing from television. It is a very powerful platform and medium, and I have been doing it at ABC for 13 years and at other networks for five years before that, and I plan to continue to do television in some shape or form. What that looks like is TBD. But I also feel like there are a lot of ways to reach people and television is one of them, but I want to do all of them.”