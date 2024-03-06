Some Of The Droids and Cosplay of Emerald City Comic-Con 2024 in Seattle

Last week in the heart of Seattle, the Emerald City Comic-Con (ECCC) took place. The convention features a wide array of activities and programming including industry guests, various discussion panels, celebrity signings and photo opportunities, prize drawings, and costume contests. Relatively low key in comparison to San Diego Comic-Con and other events that size, Emerald City Comic-Con also features a large and lively Exhibitor's hall with comics retailers from across the entire Pacific Northwest bringing a large stock of modern and vintage comics, as well as other products such as statues, action figures, models. The event is on the rise, garnering much attention but still has a regional charm where folks can come celebrate their favorite fandoms.

As with many conventions of the sort, large numbers of people show up to the event dressed to represent their favorite fandom – whether it be a classic tee, patch-covered jacket, or to the fullest extent: Cosplaying a favorite character. ECCC was no different, with plenty of fans appearing adorned as their favorites. It was one Star Wars cosplayer, dressed as Queen Amidala as she appeared in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Momo Naberrie, who took the top prize for her costume at the event.

Plenty of other Star Wars cosplayers were around, many Mandolorians of both the Fett and Djarin variety were spotted, as well as Solos and Skywalkers too.

A rare sighting of Dok Ondar outside of his den of antiquities at the Disney Parks was a welcome one, as we saw this cosplayer in full regalia. While not cosplay per se, we did see a complete fleet of astromech droids on the move.

https://pro.twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1763653321368449261/video/1

Those weren’t the only robot creatures spotted, as Rosie from The Jetsons and fresh off the Axiom, WALL-E and M-O, from Pixar’s WALL-E, were also making their way through the Seattle Convention Center’s Summit Building.

Not quite an actual robot, another cosplayer brought to life Bender Bending Rodriguez from the popular animated series, Futurama, which is now on Hulu.

Outside, a Marvel cosplay meet-up was scheduled, and I figured this would be the greatest place to see a round-up of Deadpools, Spider-Men, and Daredevils I had seen throughout in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Alas, there were cosplayers out there, including a wonderful Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender. But not too many Marvel folks at the designated Marvel time.

Oh. I see Captain America playing video games and Spider-Rex waiting for some snacks. Perhaps they were all distracted doing other things at the event, as there were many things to do.

There were a number of Disney fans dressed to the nines as well, many of their favorite princesses.

One very friendly and jovial Mary Poppins made her way through the convention center, looking almost like she was plucked right out of the Disney parks. However, in the realm of Disney fandoms, there was a large number of folks who personally won me over with their cosplays based on the hit Disney Channel series, The Owl House.

From 3D Printed Palismen right down to more than a few port-a-Hooties (go watch the show) many of these were absolutely brilliant.

Not to mention an appearance from Bill Cypher from Gravity Falls making their way into some of The Owl House fun with a Lilith cosplay. Somehow that works though, right?

And finally, an Onward cosplay featuring a gelatinous cube. Okay okay, I know it’s actually a Dungeons & Dragons cosplay, which is what the idea in Onward is a parody of… but we’re a Disney site, I had to make it work somehow!

Emerald City Comic-Con is set to return to Seattle on March 6th, 2025. So start working on those cosplays for next year now!