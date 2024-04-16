Elektra Dons the Horns Again in “Daredevil: Woman Without Fear” This July

Spinning out Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder’s thought-provoking run of “Daredevil,” Elektra will embark on an all-new solo adventure this July in “Daredevil: Woman Without Fear.” Marvel shared a look at the cover for this new first issue as well as “Daredevil #11.”

The series will mark writer Erica Schultz’s return to the character, following her work on “Daredevil: Gang War.” Schultz will be joined by her “Hallows’ Eve” collaborator Michael Dowling.

Elektra as Daredevil has been a celebrated evolution of the character, and her latest mission promises to be her most intense yet as she heads to the deadly streets of Madripoor to take on Crossbones, the new Punisher, and more.

Readers will learn what pushes Elektra towards this quest in July’s “Daredevil #11,” a show-stopping issue where Matt and Elektra’s will have a brutal showdown with Bullseye and Kingpin.

After the stunning events of “Daredevil #11,” Daredevil’s allies are left more vulnerable than ever before. If they’re able to survive, it will fall to Elektra and Matt Murdock to not only save their city as Daredevil, but also protect the people they love the most as they’re targeted by some of the most dangerous, violent elements the Marvel Universe has to offer.

Check out the covers for both “Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #1″ and “Daredevil #11″ now and preorder them at your local comic shop!

What they’re saying: