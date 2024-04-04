ESPN Announces Multiplatform Enhanced Coverage of the 88th Masters Tournament

ESPN will present extensive, multiplatform viewing options and coverage of the 88th Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club the week of April 8th-14th.

What’s Happening:

In ESPN’s 17th year of live play coverage of the Masters, viewers will be able to watch golf on both television and digital platforms, with a robust slate of surrounding offerings.

Among new enhancements and additions to ESPN’s coverage of the Masters, former major champion and eight-time PGA TOUR winner Geoff Ogilvy is joining the coverage team and will appear as an analyst on SportsCenter all week from the event.

ESPN will again televise live play in the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 11th-12th, as it has since 2008. The telecasts from 3-7:30 p.m. ET also will air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes, with ESPN Deportes also televising live third and final round coverage.

The popular and family-friendly Masters Par 3 Contest will again air live on ESPN on Wednesday, April 10th, from 3-5 p.m., with additional live streaming of the Contest on ESPN+ from noon until 3 p.m. This year’s Par 3 Contest coverage will be enhanced with the addition of “walk and talk” interviews with microphoned players during their rounds and the first use of tee shot tracing (on the 9th hole).

Returning for its second year will be Welcome to the Masters , a two-hour program that will lead into ESPN’s live telecasts of the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday. Airing from 1-3 p.m. on ESPN, Welcome to the Masters will be hosted by Laura Rutledge and will include features, interviews and special guests as well as live look-ins and in-progress highlights of Tournament play.

To help golf fans get ready for the start of the Masters, ESPN+ will have live streams of two-hour practice round programs at noon on Tuesday, April 9th and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10th.

ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week, including a one-hour preview show on Wednesday at 5 p.m. following the Par 3 Contest. Prior to the lead-in shows and the live television windows Thursday and Friday, SportsCenter will be the premier destination for golf fans to receive live Masters updates, including highlights of play, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday. SportsCenter will be the only place on U.S. television that viewers will be able to see golf shots prior to the 1 p.m. lead-in shows and the 3 p.m. start of live coverage. SportsCenter reports from the Masters begin on Monday afternoon and continue through the end of the Tournament.

All Masters television programming on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes also will stream on the ESPN App.