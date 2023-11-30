ESPN and NFL Make First Ever Monday Night Football Flex, Moving Eagles-Seahawks to Primetime

ESPN and the NFL have made the first ever flex for Monday Night Football. The Week 15 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks will now be played in primetime on Monday, December 18.
- Jalen Hurts (or Jalen Hulu Has Live Sports) and the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Seattle to take on DK Metcalf and the Seahawks in the home of the 12th man.
- Currently, the Seahawks record stands at 6-5 and they hold the sixth spot in the NFC playoff picture while the 10-1 Eagles hold the top seed and home field advantage for the postseason.
- Interestingly, the game flexed out of the Monday Night Football spot was a meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.
- It’s rare to see the defending Super Bowl champions flexed out of a primetime game but, while the Chiefs are 8-3 and the second seed in the AFC, the Patriots are currently 2-9 and likely already thinking about which quarterback they’re planning to select near the top of next year’s NFL Draft.
- That game will now be played at 1 PM ET on Sunday, December 17th on Fox.
- Naturally, ESPN and the NFL looked for a much more competitive and marketable game to flex to this spot, even if the Eagles are still likely to be heavy road favorites in this contest.