ESPN and NFL Make First Ever Monday Night Football Flex, Moving Eagles-Seahawks to Primetime

ESPN and the NFL have made the first ever flex for Monday Night Football. The Week 15 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks will now be played in primetime on Monday, December 18.

Currently, the Seahawks record stands at 6-5 and they hold the sixth spot in the NFC playoff picture while the 10-1 Eagles hold the top seed and home field advantage for the postseason.

Eagles-Seahawks will be replacing Chiefs-Patriots for Week 15 on Dec. 18. pic.twitter.com/DftrGpTVU2 — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2023