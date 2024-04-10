ESPN and Omaha Productions Reach Long-Term Contract Extension

ESPN has reached a long-term, multi-platform media rights extension with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, extending the existing, unprecedented partnership into 2034.
- The deal will see the continuation of the Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and additional Omaha original content such as Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places.
- ESPN’s newest agreement with Omaha Productions follows an original three-year agreement in 2021 and an extension announced in 2022.
- The new nine-year agreement will continue to grow the successful content partnership between ESPN and Omaha with opportunities for collaboration across multiple platforms.
- Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues its award-winning series. The series blends real-time analysis with authentic commentary from two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.
- The brothers are also joined each week by celebrity friends from the worlds of sports and entertainment.
- Since the series debuted in 2021, the “ManningCast” has become a cultural and critical sensation and credited for popularizing another way for fans to watch live sports.
- The series achieved the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series in 2022 and Peyton earned the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst in 2023.
- The “ManningCast” holds the top 15 spots among ESPN’s most-watched alternate telecasts, with individual editions approaching two million viewers.