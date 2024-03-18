ESPN’s Andscape Announces New Anthology Franchise “&360” Featuring New Documentary “Hip-Hop and the White House”

ESPN’s Andscape announced the new anthology franchise &360, which explores the massive influence of Black culture on American society. The anthology series is set to kick off with the documentary feature, Hip-Hop and the White House, premiering April 22nd exclusively on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- &360 (Andscape360) is an eye-opening collection of documentary projects that expands perspectives and tells previously untold stories, revealing truths about some of the biggest sports and cultural moments of our time.
- Available exclusively on Hulu, the stories are generated and reported by Andscape’s team of award-winning journalists.
- The first installment, Hip-Hop and the White House, examines the relationship between the most powerful American cultural movement of the past 50 years and the most powerful position on the planet – the President of the United States.
- It is narrated by Jeezy, the Atlanta rap giant who predicted the future when he released “My President'' several months before the election of Barack Obama.
- The film begins by illustrating how presidential policies in the 1970s and 80s created conditions of oppression and neglect that birthed hip-hop. Then it chronicles how the culture went from ignored and misunderstood by presidential administrations to courted and embraced for its unparalleled influence on American youth.
- The film is written and directed by Jesse Washington, who has documented hip-hop since the 1980s and has been a senior writer at Andscape since it launched in 2014 as The Undefeated.
- Washington’s film credits include Bearing Witness: A Portrait of Darnella Frazier for ESPN+ and March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream for NatGeo.
- Hip-Hop and the White House features interviews with Jeezy, Common, YG, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Bun B, Bakari Kitwana, Farai Chideya, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Curren$y, Dave “Davey D” Cook, Grandmaster Caz, Waka Flocka Flame, Chika, and more.
- Hip-Hop and the White House premiers April 22nd exclusively on Hulu.
What They’re Saying:
- Jason Aidoo, VP and head of Andscape: “We are energized by the incredible storytellers working today, and we are thrilled to use our platform to spotlight the work of Black creators.”
- Jesse Washington: “We feel this is the perfect time to discuss how hip-hop has influenced presidential politics, and to ask what we can expect from the culture in this upcoming election season. &360 provides an incredible opportunity to explore and illuminate important stories that have never been fully told. I’m looking forward to passing the &360 baton to the next storyteller and seeing new visions come to life.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now