ESPN’s Andscape Announces New Anthology Franchise “&360” Featuring New Documentary “Hip-Hop and the White House”

ESPN’s Andscape announced the new anthology franchise &360, which explores the massive influence of Black culture on American society. The anthology series is set to kick off with the documentary feature, Hip-Hop and the White House, premiering April 22nd exclusively on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

(Andscape360) is an eye-opening collection of documentary projects that expands perspectives and tells previously untold stories, revealing truths about some of the biggest sports and cultural moments of our time. Available exclusively on Hulu, the stories are generated and reported by Andscape’s team of award-winning journalists.

, examines the relationship between the most powerful American cultural movement of the past 50 years and the most powerful position on the planet – the President of the United States. It is narrated by Jeezy, the Atlanta rap giant who predicted the future when he released “My President'' several months before the election of Barack Obama.

The film begins by illustrating how presidential policies in the 1970s and 80s created conditions of oppression and neglect that birthed hip-hop. Then it chronicles how the culture went from ignored and misunderstood by presidential administrations to courted and embraced for its unparalleled influence on American youth.

The film is written and directed by Jesse Washington, who has documented hip-hop since the 1980s and has been a senior writer at Andscape since it launched in 2014 as The Undefeated.

Washington’s film credits include Bearing Witness: A Portrait of Darnella Frazier for ESPN+ and March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream for NatGeo.

features interviews with Jeezy, Common, YG, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, KRS-One, Roxanne Shante, Bun B, Bakari Kitwana, Farai Chideya, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Curren$y, Dave “Davey D” Cook, Grandmaster Caz, Waka Flocka Flame, Chika, and more. Hip-Hop and the White House premiers April 22nd exclusively on Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Jason Aidoo, VP and head of Andscape: “We are energized by the incredible storytellers working today, and we are thrilled to use our platform to spotlight the work of Black creators.”

“We are energized by the incredible storytellers working today, and we are thrilled to use our platform to spotlight the work of Black creators.” Jesse Washington: “We feel this is the perfect time to discuss how hip-hop has influenced presidential politics, and to ask what we can expect from the culture in this upcoming election season. &360 provides an incredible opportunity to explore and illuminate important stories that have never been fully told. I’m looking forward to passing the &360 baton to the next storyteller and seeing new visions come to life.”