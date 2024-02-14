ESPN Announced 2024 Major League Baseball Spring Training Schedule

Baseball fans listen up! ESPN has announced its 2024 Major League Baseball spring training schedule.

What’s Happening:

ESPN today announced its 2024 Major League Baseball spring training schedule, which begins on February 22.

Eleven MLB Clubs will take the field across ESPN and ESPN+ to begin the 35th year of MLB game broadcasts on ESPN.

Coverage opens on ESPN with the Los Angeles Dodgers and 2023 American League M.V.P. Shohei Ohtani visiting Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Camelback-Ranch in Glendale, Ariz. at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 22.

The Dodgers will then host the Padres the following day at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. at 3 p.m on Friday, February 23. Kevin Brown, Sunday Night Baseball analyst Eduardo Pérez, analyst Tim Kurkjian and reporter Alden González will provide commentary for both games.

The schedule continues Tuesday, March 5, as the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge face off against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney will be on the call.

ESPN’s four-game slate concludes on Thursday, March 7, when the Atlanta Braves and the 2023 National League M.V.P. Ronald Acuña Jr. visit Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox from JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. Ravech, Cone, Pérez and Olney will be on the call.

In addition, Alden González, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan, Brad Doolittle, Tim Kurkjian and Jesse Rogers all will be spending time between Arizona and Florida, reporting for ESPN.com and SportsCenter.

ESPN Spring Training Schedule:

Thu, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Fri, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Tue, Mar. 5 at 1 p.m. New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Thu, Mar. 7 at 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

All MLB games on ESPN networks are available on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.

ESPN+ will stream six spring training games beginning March 21 through March 26.

The schedule features three key rivalries of New York Yankees vs. New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers and the St Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs.

MLB games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackout restrictions.

ESPN+ Spring Training Schedule: (All on ESPN+)

Thu, Mar. 21 ay 1 p.m. Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Fri, Mar. 22 at 1 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

Sat, Mar. 23 at 1 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees

Sun, Mar. 24 at 1 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox

Mon, Mar. 25 at 1 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Tue, Mar. 26 at 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

As previously announced, ESPN will also exclusively televise MLB Opening Night

ESPN’s coverage will include the banner raising ceremony and pregame World Series celebration festivities.

In addition, ESPN will televise four international games across three continents in 2024