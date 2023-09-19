ESPN App Including ESPN+ Now Available on VIZIO Smart TVs

Viewers will be able to stream live sports, originals, and on-demand programming from across ESPN platforms with the ESPN App, including ESPN+, now available on VIZIO.

What’s Happening:

VIZIO today announced that the ESPN App, including ESPN+, the No. 1 U.S. sports streaming platform, is now available to millions of VIZIO users just in time for the 2023 football season. With the ESPN App and ESPN+, fans can experience over 27,000 live sports events, replays, original shows, and exclusive content across ESPN platforms – all on VIZIO Smart TVs.

Through the ESPN App, VIZIO users can access live events from a wide range of college and professional sports leagues and conferences including NCAA College Football, Monday Night Football and other NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and UFC events. Viewers can also enjoy exclusive programming including popular series like Peyton’s Places, Eli’s Places, More Than An Athlete, The Captain, and Why Not Us, as well as a comprehensive library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films, 30 for 30 shorts, ESPN Films, and on-demand replays of E:60 and SC Featured stories.

This launch also invites users to subscribe to the Disney Bundle Trio, which includes access to Disney+ Hulu

The ESPN App is accessible from the apps catalog on the VIZIO Home Screen and provides access to ESPN+, the No. 1 U.S. sports streaming platform. Fans can also live stream ESPN’s networks including ESPN2, ESPN3 and more through an affiliated video provider login. With the ESPN app, VIZIO users can sign up for ESPN+ streaming service for $9.99 per month or save with an annual subscription of $99.99.

The ESPN App is also featured on VIZIO’s custom-curated Football Kickoff collection for the 2023 pro and college season.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Tanquary, Senior Director of Business Development at VIZIO: "With our expanded relationship with Disney, VIZIO audiences can now enjoy the ESPN app, ESPN+, and the Disney Bundle Trio, offering a wide selection of live sports and entertainment. ESPN has helped revolutionize sports storytelling, and we’re excited to bring live sports from the best leagues and biggest tournaments as well as their ground-breaking originals to VIZIO’s millions of users."