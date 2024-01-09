ESPN BET Launches New Ad Featuring “Get Up” Host Mike Greenberg

ESPN BET has launched a new ad featuring the host of Get Up, Mike Greenberg, highlighting weather effects in postseason football.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Get Up host Mike Greenberg. The spot, which debuted on ESPN on Jan. 9 during Get Up, highlights how cold weather elements come into play in postseason football.

"The Elements" is part of ESPN BET's overall campaign creative platform, 'What a Play', developed in collaboration with creative agency Arts & Letters. The spot joins "As Long as We All Had Fun" featuring SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt, and "You Had to Be There" featuring SportsCenter host Elle Duncan. Both spots launched late in 2023. On November 14, ESPN BET went live in 17 states across the U.S.

ESPN BET is a newly-branded online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN's industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment's proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is loaded with a suite of cutting-edge features, fast load times and seamless navigation.

Wagers can only be placed while physically located within the borders of a state where ESPN BET is licensed to offer sports betting. However, users can log in, deposit, withdraw, and check transaction history from anywhere in the United States.

ESPN BET is available in 17 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web.

What They’re Saying:

Aubrey Levy, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Penn Interactive: “Building on our launch campaign, we’re thrilled to expand our ad creative with a new spot including Mike Greenberg. ESPN’s talent, like Greeny, are at the intersection of the sports conversations that are part of the natural fandom associated with betting.”