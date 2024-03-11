ESPN BET Launches In North Carolina

ESPN BET is now available in North Carolina as the state’s legal sports betting market has opened, making it the 18th state where users can place bets using the service.

What’s Happening:

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, launched today in North Carolina as the state’s legal sports betting market opened. Fans in the state now have access to the state-of-the-art mobile and web betting platform, which offers a variety of markets across sports and leagues from around the world, including straight bets, cross-sport parlays, props, and in-game wagering, along with daily odds boosts, custom offers, exclusive promotions and integrations with ESPN content and personalities.

ESPN BET is a newly-branded online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise.

ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web via desktop or laptop computer.

ESPN BET is now available in 18 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and now, North Carolina.

What They’re Saying:

Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment: "We’re thrilled to bring ESPN BET to North Carolina, which marks the first new state launch under our ESPN partnership. Together, we’re excited to engage with sports fans across the state and deliver an exceptional sports wagering experience. We commend the North Carolina State Lottery Commission and all of the stakeholders involved in establishing this new legal sports betting market."

Mike Morrison, Vice President of ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy: "Launching ESPN BET for North Carolina fans is a pivotal moment. This marks a significant stride forward, building on the momentum from our inaugural launch in November. Now, fans have the chance to align themselves with a sportsbook backed by the trusted ESPN brand, offering an unparalleled experience in the world of sports betting.

