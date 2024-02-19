First ESPN BET-Branded Retail Sportsbook to Open at PENN Entertainment’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit

PENN Entertainment announced today that its Hollywood Casino at Greektown sportsbook in Detroit will rebrand to ESPN BET this April.

What’s Happening:

ESPN BET is a newly-branded online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN

Now, the first ESPN BET-branded retail sportsbook is set to open at PENN Entertainment’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit.

In addition, ESPN regional radio talent will be hosting events throughout the year at PENN’s retail sportsbooks. PENN operates 32 retail sportsbooks across its properties.

ESPN BET is available in 17 states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

What They’re Saying: