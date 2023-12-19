“Day of Reckoning” DAZN ON ESPN+ PPV Event Taking Place Saturday, December 23rd

ESPN and Top Rank, together with DAZN, will bring “Day of Reckoning,” a double main event featuring heavyweights Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker, to ESPN+ PPV.

What’s Happening:

The event is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, in addition to DAZN PPV.

“Day of Reckoning” will take place on Saturday, December 23rd, live at 11:00 a.m. ET from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $39.99 PPV here

ESPN+ is available on ESPN.com and the ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices.

“Day of Reckoning” is the third boxing event on ESPN+ from the ESPN and DAZN collaboration following the X Series PPV event in October and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Double Main Event:

Former two-time Unified World Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) will face Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs), who pushed lineal champ Tyson Fury to the absolute brink in a 2019 thriller, Wallin’s only career loss.

Power-punching American KO artist and former WBC world title holder Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) co-headlines against former WBO World Champion Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs).

Additional PPV Highlights:

Undefeated WBA Light Heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) puts his world championship on the line against Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs). One of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, Bivol’s resume includes a May 2022 victory over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in a Las Vegas PPV main event.

The card also features many of the top 10 heavyweights in the world including former WBA titleholder Daniel Dubois, #1-ranked IBF contender Filip Hrgovic, #3-ranked WBC contender Arslanbek Makhmudov and #4-ranked WBC and WBO contender Frank Sanchez.

Read more about the full card at ESPN.com.