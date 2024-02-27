ESPN Debuts New Campaign Ahead of NWSL Season

Today, ESPN debuts its National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) campaign in celebration of the upcoming league season amid the global excitement around women’s soccer.

The campaign, “It’s So On,” is designed to captivate both core and casual fans, leveraging an authentic and dynamic approach to showcase the league’s players, passionate fan bases, and world-class on-field product.

It features retired NWSL Champion Ali Krieger, along with a plethora of cameos including Kevin Durant and Julie Foudy, co-owners and investors in NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC, respectively, and in-game snippets featuring United States Women’s National Team and NWSL stars Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Midge Purce (Gotham FC) and Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), among many others.

The campaign – developed in collaboration with creative agency Preacher – is slated to run from Feb. 27-March 31 across TV, digital, social, and paid channels.

In late 2023, ESPN inked a multiyear media rights agreement with the NWSL

ESPN’s coverage of the 2024 NWSL season begins Saturday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. ET (kick at 1 p.m. ET) on ABC

The NWSL season-opener marks the inaugural match at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, the first purpose-built stadium for a women’s professional sports team.

This season, ABC and ESPN platforms will combine to showcase 20 matches, including the three playoff games on ABC.

Check out the new campaign below:

What they’re saying: